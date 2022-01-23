Salman Khan is mesmerised as Iulia Vantur sings Main Chala on Bigg Boss 15, complies with her request to dance. Watch

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur joined him on Bigg Boss 15. A promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode shared on Instagram by Colors showed Salman to be absolutely mesmerised as Iulia sang Main Chala.

The new single Main Chala is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia, while Salman and Pragya Jaiswal feature in the music video.

As Salman asked Iulia to talk about Main Chala, she said that the video features him and ‘one very gorgeous girl’, Pragya, who then joined them on the stage. Salman teased Iulia about singing ‘main chali’ and edging Guru out. She reasoned that he took the lyrics literally and ‘he is gone’.

Guru made an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 via video conferencing. Iulia made a request to Salman. “Aap dono please dance kijiye (Please dance together),” she told him. He complied and grooved to Main Chala with Pragya.

Meanwhile, there will be a double elimination on Bigg Boss 15 this week based on the audience’s votes, Salman announced. The contestants nominated for eviction are Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be held next week after the show got a two-week extension. The other contenders for the trophy include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rakhi Sawant. Rajiv Adatia is also in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on weekdays at 10.30 pm and on Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm on Colors. The show is also live-streamed on the Voot app.

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Antim: The Final Truth, his first onscreen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He will be seen next in Tiger 3, in which he will return as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, alongside Katrina Kaif.

