Salman Khan celebrates New Year with Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani and the gang. See pics

Salman Khan celebrated the New Year's eve with his friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Actor-politician Bina Kak took to Instagram to share pictures from the party.

In a picture, Salman was seen in a black shirt, white jacket and a silver chain around his neck. He was joined for the photo by Bina, who is one of his closest friends and has worked with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Her daughter Amrita Kak also joined them for another picture.

Salman's ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani also joined the party. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the farmhouse as she enjoyed the last sunset of 2021 and showed her followers her shimmery black outfit for the party. “Hello 2022,” she captioned her post.

Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also shared a picture and a short video as the guests from the party all wished everyone a happy new year. “Happy New Year #iuliavantur #happynewyear #newyear #2022 #love #family #friends #joy #faith (swipe left for wish),” she wrote with her post.

Salman has been at his farmhouse for about two weeks now. The actor also suffered an unfortunate accident there when a snake bit him last week. He had to spend a few hours at the hospital but did not suffer a big injury.

Using a stick, Salman said he "picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards," he told reporters.

After he was bitten, local villagers "screamed 'hospital, hospital, hospital', saying that I should be taken to a hospital quickly. There was so much commotion, the snake was a bit venomous, and it bit me again."

Salman said he also spoke to his worried father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, after the incident and assured him that both "Tiger and snake" were doing fine, referring to his character of Tiger, a spy in the blockbuster films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The next day, Salman celebrated his 56th birthday with friends and family.

