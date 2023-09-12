Jaane Jaan promo: Meet Kareena Kapoor's Maya D’Souza; a single mom, who will do anything to protect her daughter

Earlier this month, an intriguing trailer for Sujoy Ghosh's Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Jaane Jaan was unveiled by the makers and cast. Now, a new promo of the Netflix film, which marks Kareena's OTT debut, is out. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma's first looks out in Jaane Jaan teaser

Jaane Jaan promo

Jaane Jaan promo: Kareena Kapoor's Maya D’Souza seeks to protect her daughter at all cost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena plays the role of Maya D’Souza, a woman shrouded in mystery, while Jaideep and Vijay Varma play the roles of Naren, the neighbour, and Karan, the police officer from Mumbai, respectively. The intriguing tale is set in Kalimpong.

Sharing the new promo on Tuesday, Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, “What an honour it was to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan – another level of dedication… Here she is as Maya D'Souza in… Jaane Jaan. 21 September on @NetflixIndia, dekhna zaroor (Do watch it).”

The promo gave an insight into the world of Maya D’Souza, and how she risks it all to safeguard her daughter, from what appears to be a murder investigation. The short clip gave a peek at Kareena's Maya going the extra mile to ensure her school-going daughter stays out of trouble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Jaane Jaan

The thriller, written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh for Netflix, will be released on September 21, which marks Kareena's 43rd birthday. The film was officially announced in 2022. It is based on the 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X by popular Japanese author Keigo Higashino.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janee Jaan is produced under the banner 12th Street Entertaiment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. In August 2023, the teaser with a release date was announced by Netflix, and the Jaane Jaan title song, which has been recreated by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Neha Kakkar, was released on Monday.

Kareena Kapoor on her OTT debut

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Netflix had released a video of Kareena getting excited about her streaming debut, before her film's official title was announced. The video had shown filmmakers and script writers offering her run-of the-mill roles as she got irritated with them.

Kareena said she was trying to get rid of her image as Geet (her famous role in Jab We Met) or Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). The Instagram Reels ended with a disclaimer "to be continued" and Kareena wrote in the caption, “It's a secret I can't wait to tell.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON