Jaane Jaan trailer: ‘Seedhi saadi’ Kareena Kapoor is hiding a secret from police and padosis. Watch

Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani fame is back with an intriguing crime thriller Jaane Jaan and this time it is based in Kalimpong. Starring Kareena Kapoor as a single mom, Jaideep Ahlawat in a much slimmer avatar and Vijay Varma as a cop, Jaane Jaan looks very much a promising story that revolves around the murder of Kareena's onscreen ex-husband. The project marks Kareena's OTT debut. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says no to Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gun, Kal We Met in hilarious promo of her OTT debut film. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma in Jaane Jaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer opens with Kareena's Mrs D'Souza, hiding a secret from her neighbour, played by Jaideep. Vijay plays an police officer who is in Kalimpong to investigate a case and his prime suspect is Mrs D'Souza herself. Now, Mrs D'Souza has to make sure her secrets remain hidden from these two men.

Jaane Jaan posters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To build up the hype a solo poster of Jaideep Ahlawat was unveiled this weekend. Netflix captioned it, “Kuch Secrets Jaan Lekar Hi Rahenge (some secrets will surely claim life). Hold Tight.” It was followed by Vijay Varma's solo poster which was captioned by Netflix, “Put your detective hats on and get ready to connect the dots.” When Kareena's solo-poster was released, Jaideep had commented on the photo, “Ye Aankhain Bahun Kuch Kehti hain (these eyes speak a lot).”

Jaane Jaan posters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is the official adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. It will release on the occasion of Kareena's 41st birthday on September 21.

Sujoy Ghosh on Jaane Jaan

Talking about Jaane Jaan, director Sujoy Ghosh had earlier said, "Jaane jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sujoy Ghosh is known for directing thrillers like Kahaani and its second installment, short film Ahalya, Badla and Bob Biswas. Kareena has promised Jaane Jaan will show her in a never seen before avatar which has romance as well as thrill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON