Jabalpur boat tragedy: Sonu Sood demands accountability, says no boat should leave without all passengers in life jacket

Jabalpur boat tragedy: The bodies of a five-year-old boy and his uncle were recovered from Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday morning, raising the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy to 13, police said. Now actor Sonu Sood has expressed his concern about the accident and called for ‘strict accountability’ in cases like these. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar calls Bargi Dam tragedy ‘heartbreaking’, demands accountability: This is so tragic…)

What Sonu wrote

Villagers and department workers had begun the initial rescue operation before SDRF's arrival, saving 28 lives. (PTI)

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Taking to his X account, Sonu wrote, “A while ago I tweeted about the Bihar boat tragedy, urging life jackets for every passenger. Then came Vrindavan… and now Madhya Pradesh, more lives lost the same way. How many more? It’s time to make it mandatory: no boat should leave without every passenger wearing a life jacket. We also need a govt portal where each trip uploads time-stamped proof of all passengers in life jackets before departure. Only strict accountability can save lives.”

More details

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{{^usCountry}} 13 people have died since a tourist boat capsized at the Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on April 30. A cruise carrying more than 40 passengers overturned during strong winds and rough water conditions; several people were thrown into the Narmada reservoir. Survivors have now described moments of panic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 13 people have died since a tourist boat capsized at the Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on April 30. A cruise carrying more than 40 passengers overturned during strong winds and rough water conditions; several people were thrown into the Narmada reservoir. Survivors have now described moments of panic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, and all 13 missing persons identified have now been accounted for, officials said. The official social media handle of the Jabalpur Collector said today, "Search for missing persons completed with recovery of remains of two more bodies." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, and all 13 missing persons identified have now been accounted for, officials said. The official social media handle of the Jabalpur Collector said today, "Search for missing persons completed with recovery of remains of two more bodies." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. {{/usCountry}}

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"The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRE would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's office said.

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Army personnel, were involved in combing the waterbody and surrounding areas. Actor Bhumi Pednekar and singer Shilpa Rao have also reacted to the accident and mourned the loss of lives.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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