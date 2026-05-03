Bhumi Pednekar calls Bargi Dam tragedy ‘heartbreaking’, demands accountability: This is so tragic…

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has expressed deep anguish after reading about the Bargi Dam boat tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. Taking to social media, she termed it a tragic accident and stressed that accountability must be taken for what happened. Bhumi Pednekar is heartbroken after reading about the Bargi Dam boat tragedy.

Bhumi Pednekar heartbroken A boat, Narmada Queen, carrying around what locals estimate was at least 43 people, capsized on Thursday. Search and rescue operations are still underway as officials struggle to trace remaining passengers.

On Saturday, Bhumi took to Instagram Stories to express sorrow about the tragedy. The actor reposted a story reporting on the tragedy to share her feelings and emotions.

Praying for the victims, Bhumi wrote, "This is so tragic and heartbreaking. There has to be accountability taken.”

As many as 10 people have died in the cruise boat tragedy, while the search is still on for three missing tourists. In a heart-wrenching moment during rescue operations in Madhya Pradesh, divers recovered the body of a woman still clutching her child inside the capsized tourist boat in Bargi Dam, a scene that left even experienced rescuers shaken.

In her note, Bhumi added that the haunting image of a mother clutching her son is one that will stay with her.

“Praying for the families that have been affected. The visual of a mother holding her son will live with me forever,” Bhumi shared.