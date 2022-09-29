Jackie Shroff embraces Abhishek Bachchan as he attends awards event in dhoti; Salman Khan greets Palak Tiwari. Watch

Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted in their glamorous avatars as they arrived at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Raveena Tandon, and Vidya Balan attended the event. (Also Read | Mrunal Thakur, Tejasswi Prakash, Palak Tiwari, Dia Mirza raise glam quotient at awards event)

Tamannaah Bhatia, Chitrangda Singh, Genelia D'Souza, Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur among others were seen posing for pictures. The event was also attended by Palak Tiwari, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Abhishek arrived at the event and went to hug Jackie Shroff. They also shared a conversation as Jackie shook hands with him and also patted his cheeks. For the event, Jackie wore a white kurta and paired it with a matching dhoti. Abhishek opted for a white shirt, silver coat and black pants with matching shoes.

Salman Khan arrived at the event wearing a navy blue shirt, black jacket and denims. He smiled as he posed for pictures with several other people. Salman was also seen greeting and hugging Palak Tiwari. She opted for a black and white dress.

Raveena Tandon, Rashmika Mandanna and Vidya Balan at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022.

Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Palak Tiwari, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022.

For the event, Rashmika draped a beige saree with a matching sleeveless blouse while Tamannaah wore a multi-coloured outfit. Vidya also draped a purple saree with a matching blouse.

Genelia wore a beige outfit while Riteish opted for a black turtleneck T-shirt under a grey jacket and matching pants. Raveena opted for a red and white outfit. Karan wore a black ethnic outfit while Tejasswi wore a beige saree and golden blouse.

Jackie was recently seen in the comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, which also starred Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Sehgal. He will be next seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will be seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. Ghoomer is being helmed by R Balki. Salman will be next seen in an upcoming action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde. Apart from that, he also has Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

