Mrunal Thakur, Tejasswi Prakash, Palak Tiwari, Dia Mirza raise glam quotient at awards event. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in their glamourous avatars at the Global Spa Awards in Mumbai on Monday. Among them were actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Sonu Sood, Sharvari Wagh, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kudrra. Palak Tiwari of Bijlee Bijlee fame also attended the event. Also read: Palak Tiwari wears ethnic outfits for photoshoot

Tamannaah Bhatia, Palak Tiwari, Dia Mirza and Mrunal Thakur at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah, who just saw the release of her film Babli Bouncer on Disney+ Hotstar, was seen in a dramatic brown skirt and blazer paired with black heels. Mrunal Thakur walked the green carpet in a strapless baby pink gown with a train. Dia Mirza kept it simple in a black top and printed pants. Palak Tiwari wore a figure-hugging jumpsuit in a similar design. She is currently gearing up for her debut film, Rosie and also has Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in pipeline. She is the daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari.

Sharvari Wagh, Tejasswi Prakash, Mrunal Thakur and Karan Kundrra at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey, Sonu Sood and The Sky Is Pink actor Rohit Saraf at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Sharvari Wagh, who made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 last year, was among the most stylish celebs at the event. She arrived in a white short dress paired with a matching blazer thrown over. Bigg Boss 15 winner and actor Tejasswi Prakash made a couple appearance with boyfriend and co-finalist Karan Kundrra. While the Naagin actor was in a green and black gown with a centre slit, Karan joined her in a black suit. Tejasswi and Mrunal met at the event and were clicked exchanging pleasantries.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actors Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey also had a reunion at the awards night. All four of them posed together for group pictures as well. Except Bhavana who was in a blue dress, the other three of them wore black on the occasion. Actors Sonu Sood and Rohit Saraf too attended the event.

