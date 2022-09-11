Palak Tiwari wears ethnic outfits for photoshoot, mom Shweta Tiwari reacts: 'Oh my god'

Palak Tiwari of Bijlee Bijlee fame posed in a saree for the first time during a new photoshoot for a jewellery brand. Her fans called her ‘beautiful’ and her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, also showered Palak with praise on Instagram. Palak will now be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also read: Palak Tiwari opens up on nepotism, asks 'would it be fair' if mom Shweta Tiwari 'gave her daughter nothing'

On Saturday, Palak shared a video from the photoshoot on Instagram. She is seen in a pink and gold silk saree with traditional gold and diamond jewellery. She smiles and plays with her braid as she poses for the camera. She also shows off her bangles, rings and necklace in the clip.

Reacting to the video, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Oh my god! My Babyyyy,” with several heart emojis. A fan reacted, “Flawless baby” while another said, “you look so pretty.” Many of her fans called her “beautiful” in the comments section. Pointing out how she often shares pictures of herself in western outfits, a fan referenced Kareena Kapoor's character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and commented, “Poo bani parvati… jokes apart but you looking stunning.”

Shweta also shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Kitni sundar meri bacchi!!”

Shweta Tiwari reacted to Palak Tiwari's shoot.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared more looks of Palak from the photoshoot. A picture shows her posing in a heavy red suit, wearing a huge jhumar and tika and multiple necklaces. There is also a picture of Palak in an off-shoulder black dress and diamond jewellery.

Besides Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak also has an upcoming film titled Rosie. She once told ETimes about how she is constantly compared with her with her mom Shweta. She said, “Comparisons with mom are inevitable! In fact, I have grown up with these comparisons. I have heard comments like, ‘Yeh aapke jitni sundar aur talented hogi kya (will she be as beautiful as Shweta)?’ Since I look more like my father, I’d also hear comments like, ‘ Arre, yeh aap par nahi gayi (Oh, she doesn't resemble you)’. I would punch my pillow dreading that my life was ruined because I didn’t resemble my mother (laughs).”

