Jackie Shroff loses cool at paparazzi asking for his reaction on Asha Bhosle’s death: ‘Ghar jaa’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday, with her last rites taking place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium. Amid the sombre atmosphere, actor Jackie Shroff was seen losing his cool at paparazzi gathered outside her residence after they questioned him about his reaction to the singer’s passing.

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12.

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The actor strongly criticised the question, stating that it was inappropriate and ill-timed.

Jackie Shroff scolds paparazzi

Several celebrities were spotted visiting Asha Bhosle's residence on Monday morning to pay their last respects to the legendary singer. Among them was Jackie Shroff. Later, he seemed to be getting miffed by the questions of the paparazzi stationed outside the residence and lost his cool before eventually schooling them.

When the photographers asked him to react to Asha Bhosle’s demise, Jackie scolded them, saying, “Kasha vatnar, konachi aai geli tar? Aamchi aai geli hai. Kasa vatel manje, tera bolne ka matlab hai, kesa lagta hai maa kisi ki gayi to kesa lagta hai. (How would it feel if someone’s mother passes away? Our mother is gone. What do you mean by asking how it feels, how does it feel when someone loses their mother)?"

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{{^usCountry}} To this, the paparazzi reacted, saying, “Bura hi lagta hai (You feel bad)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, the paparazzi reacted, saying, “Bura hi lagta hai (You feel bad)." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, Jackie said, “Bas, khatam ho gaya baat. Hi time nahi re bolaycha, rahu de dada, ghar jaa. (That’s it, the matter ends there. This is not the time to say such things, let it be, brother, go home)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, Jackie said, “Bas, khatam ho gaya baat. Hi time nahi re bolaycha, rahu de dada, ghar jaa. (That’s it, the matter ends there. This is not the time to say such things, let it be, brother, go home)." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

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Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on April 11 after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well for the past few months.

On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park, along with political leaders like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray.

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Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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