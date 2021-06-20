Jackie Shroff on going bankrupt after Boom failed: 'My wife didn't want the house back'

Jackie Shroff has opened up about the financial crisis he and his family experienced after the box office failure of Boom. The actor had to sell his house and worked twice as hard to pay off the debts.

Boom released in 2003. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif, and was produced by Ayesha Shroff. Jackie's son Tiger had previously opened up about the aftermath of the failure.

Now, Jackie opened up about bankruptcy and said that he repaid everyone he owed to clear his family's name. "I knew that we tried something and we lost something. If I had to pay for it, I’d pay. I had worked as much as I could and we repaid everybody so that my family’s name gets clear. Business mein up down hota hi hai, yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum hamesha upar hi rahenge (Ups and downs are common in a business. It is not necessary that it's always going to stay up.) Kabhi upar kabhi niche hota hai (Sometimes it's up and sometimes it's down), but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics," he said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble.

He added that he and Ayesha did not let their financial situation impact their children Tiger and daughter Krishna. “My kids didn’t understand anything. They were too small and we didn’t let it get to them,” he said. Tiger had reportedly promised Jackie that he would buy back the house they lost. Reacting to Tiger's intention, Jackie said in the chat, "I'm just proud of both my children. They are strong enough and getting the house back, my wife didn't want it back. She said, 'Let it be, what's gone is gone'. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family."

In June 2020, Tiger had opened up about the impact of Boom's failure on his family. The actor told GQ magazine, “I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life."