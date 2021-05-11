Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jackie Shroff reveals if son Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani takes advice from him: ‘We don’t mingle that much’
bollywood

Jackie Shroff reveals if son Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani takes advice from him: ‘We don’t mingle that much’

Jackie Shroff said that he does not mingle all that much with Disha Patani, when asked if she comes to him for advice. Disha is rumoured to be dating Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff.

Jackie Shroff said that he is not all that close to his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-star Disha Patani, on being asked if she seeks advice from him. Disha is rumoured to be in a relationship with Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff.

“Itna humlog ka kuch khaas ghulmel hai hi nahi. Hum apne kaam mein lage hai, woh apne kaam mein lage hai. Kahaan, yeh saari baatein (We don’t mingle all that much. I am busy with my work, she is busy with hers. We don’t discuss such things),” Jackie told radio host Siddharth Kannan in a virtual interview.

“Aur aajkal advice...sab bachche smart hai, apne se aage nikal chuka hai. Abhi toh apun yeh Zoom-voom kar rahe hai, yeh sab toh unhone schoolon mein dekh liya hai, bhai (Kids today don’t need to seek advice, they are smart and ahead of us. We have just started using Zoom, they have been used to these things since school),” he added.

Disha has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger since 2016 and shares a close relationship with his family as well. She has often been seen on outings with his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff and they drop sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts as well.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar denies getting unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to celeb status, shares screenshot of booking

Tiger and Disha starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. She also featured in a special song, Do You Love Me, in his film Baaghi 3.

Last month, Tiger and Disha were clicked at the airport together. Later, they posted pictures of themselves from the Maldives. However, they did not share any photos together.

Tiger and Disha have constantly denied being in a relationship. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he called the link-up rumours ‘part and parcel of being an actor’. He said, “If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors’ personal life. I enjoy Disha’s company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected.”

Jackie Shroff said that he is not all that close to his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-star Disha Patani, on being asked if she seeks advice from him. Disha is rumoured to be in a relationship with Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff.

“Itna humlog ka kuch khaas ghulmel hai hi nahi. Hum apne kaam mein lage hai, woh apne kaam mein lage hai. Kahaan, yeh saari baatein (We don’t mingle all that much. I am busy with my work, she is busy with hers. We don’t discuss such things),” Jackie told radio host Siddharth Kannan in a virtual interview.

“Aur aajkal advice...sab bachche smart hai, apne se aage nikal chuka hai. Abhi toh apun yeh Zoom-voom kar rahe hai, yeh sab toh unhone schoolon mein dekh liya hai, bhai (Kids today don’t need to seek advice, they are smart and ahead of us. We have just started using Zoom, they have been used to these things since school),” he added.

Disha has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger since 2016 and shares a close relationship with his family as well. She has often been seen on outings with his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff and they drop sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts as well.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar denies getting unfair access to drive-in vaccine centre due to celeb status, shares screenshot of booking

Tiger and Disha starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. She also featured in a special song, Do You Love Me, in his film Baaghi 3.

Last month, Tiger and Disha were clicked at the airport together. Later, they posted pictures of themselves from the Maldives. However, they did not share any photos together.

Tiger and Disha have constantly denied being in a relationship. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he called the link-up rumours ‘part and parcel of being an actor’. He said, “If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors’ personal life. I enjoy Disha’s company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jackie shroff tiger shroff disha patani

Related Stories

bollywood

Jackie reveals if son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani addressed him as 'sir, uncle, or anything else' on Radhe

UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
bollywood

When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend saying they will ‘get married to him together’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP