Actor Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that people often take advantage of his generosity. Jackie turned 64 on Monday.

In an interview, Krishna said that people often notice similarities between herself and her father. She that they're both 'go-with-the-flow' kind of people. But her father's giving nature is often taken advantage of.

Asked to reveal a negative trait of her dad's, she told The Times of India, "To find out a weakness is tough. In my opinion, he’s way too generous. It’s just his nature, but people often take advantage of the fact, and I can’t stand it."

She added, "People tell me that I’m a lot like my dad when it comes to our personalities. We’re both go-with-the-flow kind of people and can adapt to any situation, with any person, and place."

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Jackie spoke about his birthday plans. He said that for the past several years, his focus has been on his health. "This year on my birthday, I will do what I have been doing. Shoot, plant a tree and feed kids. I will also then have dinner with my family. This is pretty much the ritual that I have been doing, and that is what I like to do,” the actor said.

He added, "I just believe in being focused on my health. That is what has been my goal for the past many years. That is everything and that is what I keep telling everyone. Just take care of your health.”

Jackie will soon be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is currently shooting for Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

