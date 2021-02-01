Happy birthday Jackie Shroff: When Tiger Shroff talked about his dad's life in a chawl, how he cut queues to toilet
Actor Jackie Shroff turns 64 on Monday but at heart, he is as young as he ever was. Jackie, who gives a cool and carefree vibe everywhere he goes, is also father to actor Tiger Shroff.
In 2016, Tiger had written about his father and the influence he has had on him. While Tiger agreed that they are two very different men, he also said that his parents always gave him a normal childhood.
Tiger also mentioned how Jackie continued to live in Mumbai chawl for years after his breakout role in Hero. "My mother used to constantly tell me about my father’s life before he became an actor. She had been with him much before he became a star. He used to stay in a chawl in Walkeshwar, in Mumbai, in an area called Teen Batti, with his family. Even after becoming an overnight superstar with his first film, Hero, he continued to stay there for a good five to six years. Chawls have public bathrooms, and he used to wait in line to do his business in the morning. I remember him telling me that after becoming a star, the only advantage was that the other residents used to let him cut the queue. He’d request them to let him go early, because he would be getting late for a shoot. I’ve heard so many such stories about him," he wrote in a write-up for Man's World.
Talking about their personalities, Tiger had added, "I think we are as different as the North and South poles. I’m into sports and fitness. I live a disciplined, army kind of a lifestyle, and he is more bindaas and cool about his fitness. He’s not a person who likes to be pushed around, so I’ve never forced him. He likes to do things his way. The best part about him is that he has remained absolutely the same."
Also read: Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy, comedian thanks fans for their blessings
On his birthday, Jackie's wife Ayesha was the first one to wish him on social media. "Happppppiest birthday to the BEST father in the World! And the man with the BIGGEST heart in the World!!@apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff," she wrote with a picture of her husband.
Jackie is currently enjoying his second innings as an actor. He was seen in Baaghi 3, Criminal Justice and had a special role in Bharat. He will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi and in Radhe.
