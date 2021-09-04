Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jackie Shroff says he and Sanjay Dutt saw Salman Khan when he was 17, recalls his modelling days

Jackie Shroff has recalled that he and Sanjay Dutt saw Salman Khan as a 'kid'. He also spoke about when Salman started modelling.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Actor Jackie Shroff has recalled that he, along with actor Sanjay Dutt,  met Salman Khan when he was a 'kid'. He also said that Salman got roles after Jackie showed his pictures to directors.

Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan worked together in several movies including Bharat (2019), Veer (2010), Kyon Ki (2005), Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000) and Bandhan (1998). The actors also worked together recently in the action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released earlier this year.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Sanjay said, “When I was modelling, Salman was just 17-years-old and he was getting to know the world of showbiz at that time since his father is one of the finest writers we have had. Me and Sanjay baba used to see this kid and how he used to style and slowly, he also started modelling.”

He also added, "I saw his photos while working with his father and I showed them to my directors and he started getting roles. I saw the actor quality in him in his photos and the way he used to recite dialogues to me as an assistant director. I notice how an assistant director handles the actors and he did it beautifully. I didn’t know at that time that this kid is going to become such a big superstar one day."

Earlier this year, Jackie spoke on his relationship with Salman to a leading daily, “When he was an AD, I used to show his photographs to the producers I was working with. Finally, KC Bokadia’s brother-in-law gave him a break in Bollywood. It was Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that catapulted him to stardom, but I feel that I was instrumental in him getting a break in the industry."

Jackie Shroff latest release was The Interview: Night of 26/11, in which he essayed the role of a war correspondent. He finds himself changing tracks from serious journalism to a sensational one when he gets a chance to interview a leading Bollywood actor, played by Anjum Nayar. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Dutch film, The Interview.

