Jackie Shroff says shooting for intimate scenes is ‘very embarrassing’: ‘So many people watching you on the camera’

Jackie Shroff opened up about shooting intimate scenes in his upcoming film, The Interview: Night of 26/11, and said that he was ‘really embarrassed’. He added, however, that it is a part of the job as an actor and the scenes must ‘look convincing’ if the role demands it.

In The Interview: Night of 26/11, Jackie plays a war journalist who is asked to interview a Bollywood star. He discovers that there is more to her than meets the eye. The film is a remake of the Dutch film The Interview.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about shooting intimate scenes in the film, Jackie said, “I was embarrassed, I was really embarrassed. I get flustered when I do these things. I’ve been doing them, that’s why I’m an actor.”

“So many people watching you on the camera with an unblinking eye, the director watching you, the assistant watching you, people from crew and the entire world watch you and it is very embarrassing. But you have to do it as it’s a job. If the role requires that, you must do it and I have to look convincing,” he added.

Jackie has appeared in multiple projects this year. He was last seen in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as a police officer. The film also starred Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Before that, he acted in Hello Charlie alongside Aadar Jain. He also made his web series debut this year with the Disney+ Hotstar show OK Computer. Recently, he was also seen as a special guest on Dance Deewane 3, alongside Suniel Shetty.

Jackie will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film was slated for a theatrical release last summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

