Jackie Shroff talks about working with Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, calls her ‘charming lady’

Jackie Shroff opened up about working with Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and said that they shared food on the sets sometimes. They previously worked together in Bharat, although they did not have any scenes with each other.

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, they are frequently spotted on outings and even take exotic vacations together.

In an interview with a leading daily, Jackie talked about Disha. “Disha is a charming lady, and there’s a disarming honesty in her eyes. She can look really simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she is all oomph. I am also aware of the fact that she has a huge number of followers on social media. For me, these kids are far beyond what I am or ever was. They are disciplined and have strong work ethics,” he said.

Jackie, who played Disha’s elder brother in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, said that he maintained professional ethics with her. “Talking about Disha, I respect all my leading ladies. I treat them all the same — whether they are newcomers, a few films old, or my seniors. Wohi izzat rakhi maine Disha ke saath aur set ke ethics maintain kiye (I treated Disha with the same respect and maintained on-set ethics with her). But yes, we shared food on some occasions. She likes to eat gathia on her cheat days and I used to take it for her,” he said.

Tiger and Disha have been linked together since the release of their music video, Befikra, in 2016. Despite being regularly spotted on lunch and dinner dates, going on holidays together and dropping flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, they have denied being in a relationship with each other. Disha also shares a great equation with Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.