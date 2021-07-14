Sonam Kapoor breaks down on reuniting with Anil Kapoor after several months. Watch video

Sonam Kapoor returned to Mumbai from London on Tuesday, and her father Anil Kapoor came to the airport to receive her. She got emotional as she reunited with him after several months.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Sonam Kapoor was seen waving to the photographers as she walked out of the airport terminal. She then saw Anil Kapoor and greeted him with, “Hi, dad.” She then broke down as they walked to their car.





Sonam has been living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for a while now. She spent the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi and Mumbai, and returned to London in July last year. Earlier this year, she shot for her upcoming thriller, Blind, in Scotland.

In April, Sonam posted a photo with Anand from London and talked about how she has been ‘desperately’ craving to return to India.

Meanwhile, Anil, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, said, “Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we’re fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that’s been a huge relief.”

Sonam was seen in a cameo in AK vs AK, starring Anil and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. She played a fictionalised version of herself in the film, which also featured her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a guest appearance. Previously, Sonam and Anil starred together in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a Korean crime-thriller. In an Instagram post earlier this year, she called it an ‘insanely hard but creatively satisfying film’. The film is directed by Shome Makhija.