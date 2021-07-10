Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s London office feels more like home than a workspace. See photo

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently stationed in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their office. The warm and inviting space gives off a homely vibe.

The photo, originally shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram Stories and then by architect and designer Rooshad Shroff, drew attention to the embroidered credenza which adds an understated elegance to the room. On the sideboard lay a gold-coloured tissue holder, some books and a large flower vase.

In one cosy corner was a small table surrounded by four white chairs. The carpet added to the warmth of the space.

Sonam Kapoor shared a sneak peek of her and Anand Ahuja’s London office.





Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Sonam talked about life in London and how her daily routine involves cooking and cleaning the house. “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries,” she said. She also revealed that she and Anand Ahuja get dressed up for home-cooked dinners.

Earlier this year, Sonam posted a photo with Anand from London and talked about she has been ‘desperately’ craving to return to India. “I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. ‘A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else’,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sonam made her debut with Saawariya in 2007. She has acted in a number of successful films including Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Pad Man. Most recently, she was seen playing a fictionalised version of herself in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.