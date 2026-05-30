Jackie Shroff to reunite with his 'jaan' Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak Returns: ‘Commissioner toh hoga na’

More than three decades after Khal Nayak became one of Bollywood’s most iconic crime dramas, the film’s legendary rivalry is officially returning to the big screen. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has confirmed that he will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for Khalnayak Returns, the sequel to Khal Nayak directed by Subhash Ghai. The announcement has instantly sparked excitement among Bollywood fans who still remember the intense cat-and-mouse dynamic between Sanjay Dutt’s Ballu Balram and Jackie Shroff’s upright police officer Inspector Ram from the original 1993 blockbuster.

Jackie Shroff confirms his return

Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in a still from Khal Nayak.

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Speaking about the sequel to India Today, Jackie Shroff shared his excitement about stepping back into the world of Khal Nayak and hinted that his character has now evolved further within the police force.

In the original film, Shroff played Inspector Ram, the determined cop assigned to capture Ballu Balram, one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable anti-heroes. Confirming his involvement in the sequel, the actor said, “Excellent! I’m waiting for it. 100%. Commissioner has to be there, right? Commissioner toh hoga na (There must be a Commissioner, right?). It’s nice to be with friends. Mera jaan hai Sanju Baba (he is my life).”

The actor also revealed that discussions regarding the project have already taken place with both Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Dutt.

How the idea for Khalnayak Returns began

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, the idea for Khalnayak Returns reportedly began during Sanjay Dutt’s time at Yerwada Central Jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, the idea for Khalnayak Returns reportedly began during Sanjay Dutt’s time at Yerwada Central Jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In earlier interaction on the announcement day, the actor shared that he started thinking seriously about Ballu’s legacy while interacting with fellow inmates. According to Dutt, he wanted to understand whether audiences would still be interested in revisiting the character years later. The actor reportedly spoke to nearly 4,000 inmates, asking them whether Ballu’s story deserved a continuation. The response, according to him, was overwhelmingly positive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In earlier interaction on the announcement day, the actor shared that he started thinking seriously about Ballu’s legacy while interacting with fellow inmates. According to Dutt, he wanted to understand whether audiences would still be interested in revisiting the character years later. The actor reportedly spoke to nearly 4,000 inmates, asking them whether Ballu’s story deserved a continuation. The response, according to him, was overwhelmingly positive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dutt also revealed that he encouraged inmates to write one-page concepts imagining what Ballu’s life could look like years after the events of Khal Nayak. Thousands of handwritten ideas were reportedly collected and reviewed before the concept slowly developed into a larger sequel idea. After being released on parole, Sanjay Dutt eventually discussed the concept with Subhash Ghai, who later agreed to move forward with expanding the story. A large-scale sequel is now in development {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dutt also revealed that he encouraged inmates to write one-page concepts imagining what Ballu’s life could look like years after the events of Khal Nayak. Thousands of handwritten ideas were reportedly collected and reviewed before the concept slowly developed into a larger sequel idea. After being released on parole, Sanjay Dutt eventually discussed the concept with Subhash Ghai, who later agreed to move forward with expanding the story. A large-scale sequel is now in development {{/usCountry}}

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The upcoming film is being developed on a significantly larger scale compared to the original. Sanjay Dutt’s production banner Three Dimension Motion Pictures, along with producer Aksha Kamboj’s Aspect Entertainment, has officially acquired the rights for the project from Mukta Arts.

While Subhash Ghai remains closely associated with the sequel creatively, reports suggest that Jio Studios executive Jyoti Deshpande is overseeing the larger production and creative execution.

A teaser shown earlier at a Mumbai event reportedly featured Sanjay Dutt returning as Ballu in a rugged, aged avatar, teasing the darker tone of the sequel. However, the makers are still keeping most storyline details under wraps. One major question fans continue asking is whether Madhuri Dixit will reprise her role as Ganga from the original film. So far, no official confirmation regarding her involvement has been announced.

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