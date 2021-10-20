Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED for questioning in 200 crore extortion case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Wednesday for questioning related to an alleged extortion case. The actor will be questioned by the ED for a second time; she previously appeared before the agency in August and recorded her statement.

After skipping the ED's summons four times, Jacqueline Fernandez finally arrived at the ED office for questioning in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case on Wednesday.

According to a report by India Today, the ED wants to know if Jacqueline was in touch with Sukesh and whether she met him while he was out on parole. Earlier, in a statement, she allegedly told the investigators that she was also a victim of Sukesh and denied any wrongdoing.

In August, the ED had raided some of Sukesh's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, ₹82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxurious cars. He is being investigated by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about ₹200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said, according to PTI.

"He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers. While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the agency had claimed. Sukesh's wife Leena and six others are also in custody.

Last week, actor Nora Fatehi recorded her statement in the case. Her team later said that she had been called by the ED as a witness in the case and confirmed that “she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused”.