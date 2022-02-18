Jacqueline Fernandez dreams of a 'magical love story' with Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey poster. See her

Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen as a dreaded gangster in his next film, Bachchhan Paandey. The actor shared a new poster of the film, introducing Jacqueline Fernandez as Sophie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster shows Akshay and Jacqueline sharing coconut water while looking into each other's eyes. While Akshay is in a striped shirt and colourful turban, Jacqueline is in a shirt and has metallic chains around her neck. Akshay wrote along with it on Instagram, “Do alag log, ek zameen to dusra aasman, jab yah ek ho jaye to hoga kya (Two different people, if one is land the other is sky, what will happen when the two will unite)?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacqueline shared the poster on her Instagram page with the caption, “Sophie ka sapna hai magical love story. Kya #BachchhanPaandey kar payega uski har wish puri (Sophie dreams for a magical love story. Will Bachchhan Paandey will be able to fulfil her every wish)?”

This is first poster of the film featuring Jacqueline. The actor will also appear with Akshay in Ram Setu. The two were shooting for the film in Diu last year and shared a few glimpses on Instagram. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Jacqueline just saw the release of her music video, Mud Mud Ke, also featuring Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Also read: Mud Mud Ke: Jacqueline Fernandez romances gangster Michele Morrone of 365 Days, fans question 'ajeeb' lyrics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Akshay had shared a new poster featuring him and Kriti Sanon on a bike. Kriti was seen taking aim with a pistol in her hand. Earlier this week, Akshay had shared a solo poster of himself from the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Mud Mud Ke: Jacqueline Fernandez romances gangster Michele Morrone of 365 Days, fans question 'ajeeb' lyrics

Bachchhan Paandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi are also a part of the film that is set to hit theatres on March 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON