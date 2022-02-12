Mud Mud Ke: Jacqueline Fernandez romances gangster Michele Morrone of 365 Days, fans question 'ajeeb' lyrics

Jacqueline Fernandez is out with her new music video, Mud Mud Ke. The actor features opposite Italian actor Michele Morrone of 365 Days fame.

Jacqueline is seen showing some impressive dance moves choreographed by Shakti Mohan. She wears a studded silver blouse and wrap-around skirt in a dance club and running away with a gangster in a luxury sports car and taking him to a hideout before handing him over to the police.

The single has been sung by singer siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the latter even features in the video. Tony has also composed and penned the song. While many dropped heart emojis on the videos, many were also confused by the lyrics.

“Kya ajeeb lyrics h (What are these weird lyrics)," wrote one. “Rip lyrics and Music,” commented another. A person also disliked the excessive use of autotune. "Bhai itna autotune hai ke koi instruments lyrics gaa rahe aisa lagraha idhar (There is so much autotune, it feels like the instruments are singing)

Neha Kakkar, who does not feature in the video, said, "Music is a huge part of our nation's identity and it is amazing to have Michele Morrone join it along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Every song is an opportunity to try out something novel. Mud Mud Ke gave me that chance and I'm grateful for it. I'm confident that this is a hit coming your way."

On making his foray into the Indian entertainment industry, Michele said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory."

Jacqueline recently landed into legal trouble over her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a money laundering case. She appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an investigation involving Chandrashekhar and others. She was suspected of being a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after conning and extorting money from some high-profile people.

Jacqueline recently wrapped up shooting of Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and will also be seen in John Abraham's Attack.

