Jacqueline Fernandez's mother hospitalised after suffering stroke in Bahrain

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim Fernandez was admitted to a hospital in Bahrain after suffering a stroke. However, no official confirmation from Jacqueline's side has been made yet.

As per news agency ANI, a source revealed Kim is currently under constant medical observation. On Tuesday, a few hours after the news about Kim surfaced, Jacqueline was spotted by the paparazzi leaving a salon in Mumbai.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

In an old interview, Jacqueline had talked about her mother to India TV. She called her mother an ‘inspiration’ and said, “My mom always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. There are these two people who have been so strong and they have been such an inspiration for me which always keeps me going."

Jacqueline was born in Manama, Bahrain and was raised in a multi-ethnic family. Her mother, Kim is of Malaysian and Canadian descent, whereas her father Elroy Fernandez, is from Sri Lanka. The couple met in the 1980s when Kim was working as a air hostess.

Recently, Jacqueline made headlines after her alleged acquaintance Sukesh Chandrashekhar's name came up as the mastermind of a ₹200 crore money laundering scam. Jacqueline was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi.

Also read: Akshay Kumar shows Jacqueline Fernandez's ‘jugaad' to curl her hair during helicopter ride, watch

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Aladin. She got her breakthrough role with the 2011 film Murder 2, which was her first commercial success. After this, she appeared in many hit films such as Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), among others.

Jacqueline will be seen next in Abhishek Sharma's film Ram Setu. The film also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2. Jacqueline also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline, which will also star Ranveer Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail