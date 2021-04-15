Jacqueline Fernandez gives sneak peek of her closet as she drops picture after cupping therapy session

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared a glimpse of her dressing room closet as she posted a picture of herself. In the mirror selfie, she is seen wearing nude makeup and a laced white bra as she flaunts a heart-shaped purple mark on her shoulder, after her cupping therapy session. Behind her, her closet is seen with her clothes and bags.

Some cupping marks can also be seen on her side lower back. Captioning the post, she wrote, "I’m hooked!! @physio_bhavika99parekh" followed by emojis. Reacting to the picture, celebrity trainer Dheepesh Bhatt wrote, "Almost thought for a second you got a tattoo!" Many of her fans dropped hearts in the comments section.

The actor is also a fitness enthusiast as can be seen on her Instagram feed as she posts a lot of photos from her yoga sessions. Recently, her close friend Shaan Muttathil took to an Instagram story and showed how easily the actor nailed a headstand and patted her cat at the same time.

Jacqueline has a lot of projects lined up. She was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer, the 2020 Netflix release. The actor will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Attack. The 35-year-old is also a part of Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey along with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

Recently, she began shooting for Ram Setu along with Akshay and Nushrratt Bharuccha but it had to be halted after the former tested Covid-19 positive. The Race 3 actor had shared a glimpse of her look for the movie and caption it, "First day of #ramsetu extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment #ramsetu." In the candid picture, she was seen in a monochromatic shot wearing a headscarf.