Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez gives sneak peek of her closet as she drops picture after cupping therapy session
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez gives sneak peek of her closet as she drops picture after cupping therapy session

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a mirror selfie wearing nude makeup. She also shared a glimpse of her closet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a mirror selfie wearing nude makeup.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared a glimpse of her dressing room closet as she posted a picture of herself. In the mirror selfie, she is seen wearing nude makeup and a laced white bra as she flaunts a heart-shaped purple mark on her shoulder, after her cupping therapy session. Behind her, her closet is seen with her clothes and bags.

Some cupping marks can also be seen on her side lower back. Captioning the post, she wrote, "I’m hooked!! @physio_bhavika99parekh" followed by emojis. Reacting to the picture, celebrity trainer Dheepesh Bhatt wrote, "Almost thought for a second you got a tattoo!" Many of her fans dropped hearts in the comments section.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kiara Advani responds to fan who requested 10-minute meeting

Ananya reveals Suhana is the 'makeup guru' of their squad with Shanaya

Ram Kapoor pays tribute to father Anil Kapoor: 'You were a true legend dad'

Step inside Sidharth Malhotra's fuss-free Mumbai bachelor pad, designed by Gauri

The actor is also a fitness enthusiast as can be seen on her Instagram feed as she posts a lot of photos from her yoga sessions. Recently, her close friend Shaan Muttathil took to an Instagram story and showed how easily the actor nailed a headstand and patted her cat at the same time.

Jacqueline has a lot of projects lined up. She was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer, the 2020 Netflix release. The actor will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Attack. The 35-year-old is also a part of Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey along with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: Anniyan producer threatens Shankar with legal action over remake with Ranveer Singh: 'How can you stoop so low'

Recently, she began shooting for Ram Setu along with Akshay and Nushrratt Bharuccha but it had to be halted after the former tested Covid-19 positive. The Race 3 actor had shared a glimpse of her look for the movie and caption it, "First day of #ramsetu extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment #ramsetu." In the candid picture, she was seen in a monochromatic shot wearing a headscarf.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jacqueline fernandez jacqueline fernandez fitness jacqueline fernandez workout jacqueline fernandez fitness workout jacqueline fernandez instagram

Related Stories

others

Kichcha Sudeep’s 3D film Vikrant Rona to release in cinemas on Aug 19

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 05:34 PM IST
hollywood

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome first child together

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP