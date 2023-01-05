Jacqueline Fernandez kickstarts 2023 by seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi, meets fans. See pics

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has begun the new year on a spiritual note. Recently she reached Jammu & Kashmir and visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Pictures of her with fans have surfaced online. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission

In the pictures, Jacqueline wore a white jacket with white pants. She had her hair tied while posing with a fan. She also sported a tika on her forehead after she paid obeisance at the shrine.

Reportedly, the actor arrived at Katra early Wednesday morning. From there she walked on foot to reach the Bhawan. Going by the pictures, she happily posed with many fans and even received a gift from one of them.

Jacqueline was earlier in news when she applied for permission to travel amid the ongoing ₹200 crores money laundering, involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She had sort permission to travel to Bahrain on December 23 in her application. Later, she withdrew her plea to meet her parents after a Delhi court and the enforcement directorate (ED) objected to it.

Earlier, Jacqueline was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh by the court in the Sukesh Chandrashekar case. The actor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation. She was named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet submitted last year. The prosecution has alleged that Jacqueline benefitted from the proceeds of money obtained through dubious means by Sukesh and that she continued her association with him despite knowing about his criminal activities.

Previously in December, actor Nora Fatehi filed defamation law suit against Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with ₹200 crore extortion case. Her suit was against Jacqueline and a few media organisations for allegedly ‘trying to tarnish her reputation’ and caused her loss of work in the industry.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline's last two film--Ram Setu and Cirkus failed to impress the audience. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, the film flopped at the box office. In the film, Deepika Padukone also made a cameo appearance in a song. The film released on December 23 and was set in the 1960s, based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

