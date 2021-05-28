Jacqueline Fernandez on Covid-19 crisis: Breaks my heart to see people dying due to lack of oxygen

The second wave of Covid-19 crisis in the past two months has overwhelmed the country’s healthcare system, which resulted in unprecedented loss of lives. Calling it a “heartbreaking” situation, actor Jacqueline Fernandez admits it has been very difficult to process what’s happening around.

“This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking just to see and live through on a daily basis. For me, the most heartbreaking thing was to see the way people were dying because of lack of oxygen. That’s something which we all took for granted, and we all thought we had enough of,” she lament, adding, “Also, [people] not being able to afford certain things like hospital beds, ventilators, medicines, oxygen… it’s a basic right to get healthcare.”

While the cases have started to drop now, situation remains grim. Amid all this, Fernandez, 35, has been trying to do her bit in helping and saving people. She provided free meals to people in need and offered help to Mumbai Police personnel with raincoats and other safety guards.

“Feeding people in the pandemic was an extremely humbling experience. But, it was also a huge eye opener that made me understand the need of the hour, and how important it is for each one of us to come forward and help in whenever way we can. There are people out there who don’t have food to eat and that’s a basic necessity for survival, and if we can make a difference in that department, we’re actually saving a life,” she says, asserting that even if the help is in a small way, “everything adds up, everything matters.

Lauding her fellow actors who’ve stepped up and helped people through social media, Fernandez feels what many are doing this year to help one another is rather exemplary. “Last year, the pandemic came as a shock to everyone and people were still very unaware about what to do and how to go about it in making themselves useful. Compared to that, this year has been a step forward,” says the actor, glad to see how unifying the whole situation has been.

“Everyone is trying to do their best and make a difference. It has definitely been very inspiring to see what some people are doing,” she adds.

Fernandez further appeals to people that it’s is not just about monetary donations and one can pitch in by acts of kindness as well. “Help people in your building, society, take care of strays — all these things are just as important. I think everyone should feel responsible,” she concludes.