Jacqueline Fernandez shares childhood pic, fans call her 'cute'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a throwback picture from her childhood and left her fans and industry colleagues gushed over it. While some called her cute, others couldn't believe how much she has changed.

Sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote: "It’s the weekend." The picture, showed the actor at possibly five years old, smiling. Her shoulder-length hair is pinned behind with a clip and she has a pink T-shirt and and some overalls on. A number of her colleagues reacted. Comedian Maniesh Paul wrote "cutie" which Shilpa Shetty wrote "adorbs".

Her Bhoot Police co-star Yami Gautam wrote "how cuuuuuuuute" while Urvashi Rautela said "wow". Many of her fans dropped heart eyes and red hearts emojis in the comments box.

In the later part of 2020, Jacqueline began shooting for her film, Bhoot Police, first in Dalhousie and later, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and is reportedly a horror comedy.

Through her stay at the hill stations, Jacqueline had shared pictures from there and talked of the progress in the shoots.

After completing the Dharamshala schedule, she had tweeted: "Schedule wrap #dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! Im missing the team already!! see you all soon!!!!" She had tagged nearly all the people associated with the project.

At the start of the Dalhousie shoot of the film, she had written: "Day 1!! Happy happy happy #HappyPlace #BhootPolice The #NewNormal is paranormal."

At the time when they left from Mumbai for the film's shoot, she had written: "Time for #bhootpolice #saifalikhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam #pavankirpalani @tips @akshaipuri @rameshtaurani @jaya.taurani #12thstreetentertainment"

