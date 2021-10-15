Jacqueline Fernandez shoots with 365 Days star Michele Morrone in Dubai

A video showing Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone has surfaced online and it seems like they have come together for a new project. In the video, reportedly taken in Dubai, the Bollywood actor and 365 Days star appear to be posing for a photo shoot.

In the 8-second-long video clip shared by a fan account, Michele has his arms wrapped around Jacqueline as they pose for the camera. Jacqueline is seen wearing a golden high slit gown, while Michele sports a black suit.

Many fans also commented on the video, saying, "They look so hot together," and “Woah.. Can't wait for their project.”

Michele is an Italian actor, model, singer, and fashion designer who has appeared in Italian and Polish films. He gained recognition internationally after portraying the role of Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 Netflix film 365 Days. After he shot to fame, he began receiving offers from Bollywood.

"I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic," he told a leading daily. When he was informed that a number of Bollywood celebs follow him on social media, he said, "That’s amazing. I am honoured and humbled. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there."

Jacqueline was recently seen in Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. Jacqueline will also be sharing screen space with John Abraham for the fourth time in the film Attack. She will star opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time in the movie Cirkus. Jacqueline will also be making her debut in the Kannada film industry with Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona.

