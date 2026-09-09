Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on comparisons with Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam The Conclusion, clarifies he isn't replacing him

In Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar had to protect his secret from Akshaye Khanna’s IG Tarun Ahlawat. Ironically, in Drishyam The Conclusion, Vijay faces a real-life Ahlawat as Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who is determined to expose his carefully constructed story.

‘Not stepping into Akshaye Khanna’s shoes’

Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen in Drishyam 3.

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Speaking at the film’s trailer launch in Goa on September 9, Jaideep addressed comparisons with Akshaye Khanna and clarified that he is not replacing the actor in the franchise.

When asked if he was the replacement for Akshaye, Jaideep said, “No, not at all. When I heard the story, it wasn't framed as if I was stepping into Akshaye Sir's shoes or anything like that.”

According to Jaideep, the biggest draw was understanding the man behind the uniform. Director Abhishek Pathak’s narration presented Rajveer Tomar as a character with his own story, relationships and motivations.

“One character’s journey concludes and another is introduced,” Jaideep said, adding that there was little reason for him to let the earlier character’s legacy become a burden. His journey, he explained, was “completely different”, with fresh relationships being formed, including those with Meera and the families at the heart of the story.

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Jaideep Ahlawat is not replacing Akshaye Khanna

{{^usCountry}} Jaideep also credited Abhishek Pathak for introducing him to Tomar as an entirely new character, rather than as a continuation of Akshaye Khanna’s role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaideep also credited Abhishek Pathak for introducing him to Tomar as an entirely new character, rather than as a continuation of Akshaye Khanna’s role. {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier interaction with ETimes, the director had also clarified that Jaideep has not replaced Akshaye in the film. “Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye, instead a new character is being written for him,” Pathak had said.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

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The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on Thursday. The trailer picks up after the events of Drishyam 2 but introduces a fresh mystery at its centre. This time, Jaideep’s Rajveer takes charge of the case and is determined to expose Vijay’s carefully constructed story.

What follows is a tense cat-and-mouse chase, with Vijay once again trying to stay several steps ahead of the police while protecting his family.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It will release in cinemas on October 2.