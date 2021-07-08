Jaideep Ahlawat says Karan Johar 'knows what he's doing', is emotional about showing a 'dream world'

Jaideep Ahlawat, who collaborated with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar on Raazi, has said that the prolific producer knows exactly what he's doing. Karan co-produced Raazi under his Dharma Productions banner. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the spy drama was a critical and commercial success.

Jaideep Ahlawat, after appearing in several acclaimed films over a decade, broke out as a leading star in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz banner.

In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he was asked to describe Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. About his Raazi co-star, he said that she is 'superbly talented and superbly vulnerable'. He added, "Vulnerability as an actor, you can approach her. As a human being, you can discuss anything to make the scene work. She's an amazing listener. When you say something to her, she listens to you, pinpoint. She's an amazing co-actor to work with."

About Karan, he said, "He once said that he never wants to show the audience realism, he wants to show them a dream world; I liked that. He knows what he's doing. But I have never worked with him as an actor, but definitely under his productions. If I ever get the opportunity, I'll find out what he's like on set. But everyone has heard stories about how emotional he is about his 'dream world stories'."

Jaideep in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2020 spoke about how beneficial the streaming era has been for him as an actor. He said, “People are tagging me along with Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi and suggested to make this trio work for a blockbuster experience. OTT gave me the audience and recognition a performer craves for. I finally feel arrived. Won’t be surprised if I get mobbed for selfies, autographs now when I step out."

Also read: Jaideep Ahlawat reveals the best compliment he received for Paatal Lok and it has an emotional Irrfan Khan connect

The actor was most recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's short film, in the Karan Johar-produced Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. He also appeared in director Dibakar Banerjee's long-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which after a compromised theatrical run earlier this year got a new lease of life on Amazon Prime Video.