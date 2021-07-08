Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaideep Ahlawat says Karan Johar 'knows what he's doing', is emotional about showing a 'dream world'
bollywood

Jaideep Ahlawat says Karan Johar 'knows what he's doing', is emotional about showing a 'dream world'

Jaideep Ahlawat, talking about his Ajeeb Daastaans and Raazi producer Karan Johar, has said that he 'knows what he's doing' and is very emotional about showing audiences a 'dream world'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Jaideep Ahlawat has worked with Karan Johar on Raazi and Ajeeb Daastaans.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who collaborated with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar on Raazi, has said that the prolific producer knows exactly what he's doing. Karan co-produced Raazi under his Dharma Productions banner. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the spy drama was a critical and commercial success.

Jaideep Ahlawat, after appearing in several acclaimed films over a decade, broke out as a leading star in the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz banner.

In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he was asked to describe Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. About his Raazi co-star, he said that she is 'superbly talented and superbly vulnerable'. He added, "Vulnerability as an actor, you can approach her. As a human being, you can discuss anything to make the scene work. She's an amazing listener. When you say something to her, she listens to you, pinpoint. She's an amazing co-actor to work with."

About Karan, he said, "He once said that he never wants to show the audience realism, he wants to show them a dream world; I liked that. He knows what he's doing. But I have never worked with him as an actor, but definitely under his productions. If I ever get the opportunity, I'll find out what he's like on set. But everyone has heard stories about how emotional he is about his 'dream world stories'."

Jaideep in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2020 spoke about how beneficial the streaming era has been for him as an actor. He said, “People are tagging me along with Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi and suggested to make this trio work for a blockbuster experience. OTT gave me the audience and recognition a performer craves for. I finally feel arrived. Won’t be surprised if I get mobbed for selfies, autographs now when I step out."

Also read: Jaideep Ahlawat reveals the best compliment he received for Paatal Lok and it has an emotional Irrfan Khan connect

The actor was most recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's short film, in the Karan Johar-produced Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. He also appeared in director Dibakar Banerjee's long-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which after a compromised theatrical run earlier this year got a new lease of life on Amazon Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaideep ahlawat karan johar alia bhatt

Related Stories

bollywood

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar to return to direction with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film

UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan says Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra told him he was ‘making a big mistake’ before Lagaan shoot

UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:52 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP