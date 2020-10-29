Jaideep Ahlawat reveals the best compliment he received for Paatal Lok and it has an emotional Irrfan Khan connect

tv

Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok emerged as one of the best web series of 2020 and its lead actor, Jaideep Ahlawat, raked in a tonne of compliments for his performance. However, the best compliment did not come from any celebrity, friend or mentor, but from a viral social media post.

In Paatal Lok, Jaideep played Hathiram Chaudhary, a Delhi Police official who lands upon an attempt-to-murder investigation. However, as he digs deeper and deeper into the truth, he finds the dirty secrets of casteism, politics, muddled world of prime-time journalism and also the unflinching ideals of ethical assassins. Jaideep’s tortured but inspired performance as the good cop was loved by fans and critics alike.

When during a recent interview with Filmfare, Jaideep was asked about the best compliment he had got, he said that it was actually a meme that he woke up to. “I received a photo early in the morning, it was a meme. It had Irrfan Saab’s (late actor Irrfan Khan) picture on top and a quote that read ‘Pata nahi dharti par acting ka kya ho raha hoga (I wonder what is happening to acting down on Earth)’. And below that is a picture of Hathiram and next to it is a quote from the show ‘Main sambhal lunga bhai (I will handle it brother)’. That was the moment when I felt that I will never receive a bigger compliment than this,” he said.

Irrfan died on April 29 this year after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Speaking about his death, Jaideep had earlier said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, “Irrfans of the world don’t die. They live on in actors such as me. He has touched many souls and no one can fill that space. I had the good fortune to meet him 2-4 times and had long chats with him. He always had this need to be known for the characters he has played. He used to tell me that ‘Jaideep meri jaan, we just don’t get good stories anymore. Us actors just keep thirsting for good stories, waiting for a good one.’”

Jaideep was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday. He played the villain in the film.

