Janhit Mein Jaari box office day 3 collection: Nushhratt Bharuccha film shows growth, earns 2.19 crore on first weekend

Nushhratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari is gaining steam at the box office, slowly but steadily. The film opened to rather low numbers on Friday but showed a remarkable 93% growth on Saturday. On Sunday, the film showed further growth to finish with a somewhat respectable ₹2.2 crore gross for its first weekend. While the number is low, the film is targeted at a niche audience and the growth shown is promising for its lifetime run. Also read: Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: One of the most hilarious movies of the year, ruined by unnecessary drama

On Monday morning, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s earnings. “#JanhitMeinJaari gathers speed on Day 2 and 3... Although the weekend total is on the lower side, the day-wise growth is an indicator that the film has found acceptance by target audience... Mon biz crucial... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs, Sun 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.19 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

When viewed in isolation, ₹2.18 crore is a low figure but Janhit Mein Jaari did not pack the star power of a Samrat Prithviraj or a mass entertainer appeal of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Given its genre and placement, the numbers are decent, particularly since it has grown over the weekend. Trade insiders estimate the film should hold decently for the week but its real test will be on Friday when a new film--Nikamma--releases.

Janhit Mein Jaari marks the directorial debut of Jai Basantu Singh and has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame. The film features Nushrratt in the role of a condom seller. It released in theatres on June 10.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Janhit Mein Jaari, the latest offering in Bollywood's PSA-but-comedy genre, kicks off so well, it's not even funny. Actually it is, very much so. The film is so unexpectedly brilliant in the first half, it seems too good to be true. Therefore, they throw it off a steep, steep cliff in the second half in one of the most brutal murders of a good movie seen in recent past.”

