Nushrratt Bharuccha performs Ghoomar with 6000 women, breaks world record. Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will be next seen in Janhit Mein Jaari, broke a world record during the promotions of the film in Jaipur. The actor, along with her co-star Anud Singh, performed Ghoomar with 6000 women, creating a record for the maximum number of people doing the traditional dance form together. Also Read| Nushrratt Bharucha shares lewd comments she's been getting for playing condom salesgirl: 'Main awaz uthaugi'

In pictures and videos shared by a paparazzo account, Nushrratt and Anud were seen posing with the woman dressed in traditional clothes for the Ghoomar performance, and dancing with them. Anud also shared videos and pictures from the event on his Instagram account.

Janhit Mein Jaari stars Nushrratt as a young girl from Madhya Pradesh who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance and decides to teach her family, in-laws, and society at large an important lesson. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 10.

Nushrratt had previously taken to social media to talk about how she was getting trolled for endorsing condoms in the film. In a video shared on her Instagram account earlier this month, Nushrratt showed a number of hateful comments she had received after she shared two posters from the film. She then said, “Bass yehi soch toh badalni hai. Koi baat nahi, aap ungli uthao aur mein aawaz uthaungi (This is the type of thinking I want to change. But no worries, you point fingers at me and I will raise my voice)."

She had earlier shared a poster of the film and written, “Sharam toh badtameezi se aani chahiye, suraksha rakhne mein nahi (One should be ashamed of their impolite behaviour than being safe). Yeh suchna hain #JanhitMeinJaari.”

After Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt has two films with Akshay Kumar--- Ram Setu and Selfiee. They wrapped up shooting for Ram Setu a few months ago, and are now working on Selfiee which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

