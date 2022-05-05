Nushrratt Bharucha shares lewd comments she's been getting for playing condom salesgirl: 'Main awaz uthaugi'

Actor Nushrratt Bharucha who is currently promoting her film Janhit Mein Jaari on social media, is getting trolled for endorsing condoms in the film. In the movie, which is slated to release on June 10, 2022, Nushrratt plays the role of a condom salesgirl. On Wednesday, she uploaded a video on her Instagram account with a reply for her trolls. Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha blames Akshay Kumar's 'Hera Pheri' as he shares her funny pic from Ram Setu sets

Sharing the video, Nushrratt wrote, “#janhitmeinjaari.” In the video, Nushrratt says, "A few days back I added two posters from my film on Instagram, in which I, a woman, am seen promoting condoms but people took it in another way. Generally people share the best comments on their profiles but since yesterday so much has been happening with me so I decided to share the worst comments that I've received." A series of hateful comments about Nushrrat then start appearing on the screen.

She then says, “Bass yehi soch toh badalni hai. Koi baat nahi, aap ungli uthao aur mein aawaz uthaungi (This is the type of thinking I want to change. But no worries, you point fingers at me and I will raise my voice)."

One person commented, “More power to you and every Womaniya out there.” Another one said, “Don't hide the names. Let people see the uneducated people's are also using Instagram. But not using condom and as will as there brain. #janhitmeinjaari.” Taking Nushrratt's side, another one wrote, “There are a lot of crazy people in this world and you just did the right thing by exposing their comments. You shouldn't have removed their names. These guys who posts filthy comments like these are totally freaks who doesn't know the meaning of respect.” One fan said, “It takes courage to take up a film on such topic and promoting it unapologetically. More and more power to you girl.”

Nushrratt had earlier shared a poster of the film and written, “Sharam toh badtameezi se aani chahiye, suraksha rakhne mein nahi (One should be ashamed of their impolite behaviour than being safe). Yeh suchna hain #JanhitMeinJaari.”

Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her city. The film follows her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood. Janhit Mein Jaari also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi.

