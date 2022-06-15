Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday react to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra trailer: ‘This is huge’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra trailer has finally arrived. The highly-anticipated trailer was shared by the film’s cast and makers on Wednesday, following which many celebrities reacted to it on social media, and applauded its breath-taking visual effects. While Anushka Sharma said ‘this looks promising’, as she shared the trailer on Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday termed it, ‘mega’. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt come together to save the world in visually-stunning extravaganza. Watch Brahmastra trailer

In Brahmastra – Part One, Ranbir plays Shiva, while Alia is Isha. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, promises to be a visual spectacle; celebs and fans alike have shared their excitement on social media. Soon after the trailer dropped, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories. Along with it, she wrote, “This is huge!!! A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of this spectacular vision!! Truly a world like we’ve never seen before.” Anushka joined Janhvi in her excitement, as she shared the Brahmastra trailer on her Instagram Stories, writing, “This looks so promising and exciting. Kudos team #Brahmastra.”

Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Ananya Panday reacted to the Brahmastra trailer on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan--also produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, reacted to the Brahmastra trailer on Instagram. She shared it on Instagram Stories with a bunch of heart eyes emojis. “Mega mega mega!!!! This is out of this world,” she wrote alongside it. Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared the trailer, too. “Ok then, I can’t wait,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Along with Karan and Alia, Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, too, shared the Brahmastra trailer on Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Alia’s mother shared her excitement by commenting on the actor’s Instagram post. “Ohhhhhhhhhhh how absolutely amazingly stunning,” she wrote about the trailer. Alia shared the trailer on Instagram, writing, “A piece of our hearts - Brahmastra. See you on 09.09.2022.” Producer Guneet Monga wrote on Alia’s post, “Mind blowing, cannot wait.” Actor Dia Mirza also reacted to the trailer and wrote, "Goosebumps. Ab Khel Shuru!!! (Now the game begins) Can't wait for September 9 2022."

Apart from Hindi, Brahmastra will be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

