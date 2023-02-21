Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember Sridevi in heartbreaking posts: 'I still look for you everywhere'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor shared emotional posts on Instagram remembering late superstar Sridevi ahead of her fifth death anniversary. Sridevi had reportedly died after drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel on February 24. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, 25, and Khushi Kapoor, 22. Also read: When Saif Ali Khan said Sridevi was 'every man's fantasy': She's pretty slim and has those unbelievable eyes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture with her late mother on Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Sridevi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebs such as Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Manish Malhotra showered the post with heart emoticons. A fan wrote in the comments section, “Next time you go on set, give your 200 percent in the shot, this was her first love, perform like she is watching you nd scolding you for not giving your best, give a shot that people see her in you, perform like she is still alive, inside you.” Another wrote, “She’s just there with you, always!”

Around midnight, Boney Kapoor had also shared an emotional post remembering his late wife. Sharing a picture of Sridevi, he wrote, “You left us 5 years back… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boney Kapoor remembered Sridevi on Instagram Stories.

Sharing another picture on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar, wohi aaj tak mere saath hai (the one who has gone leaving me alone, is with me even today).”

Janhvi was working on her debut film Dhadak, when Sridevi died at the age of 54 in UAE. Dhadak released five months after her death. Sridevi was last seen in the 2017 film Mom and had a posthumous cameo in the 2018 film Zero. Her younger daughter Khushi is now all set to be seen in her debut film The Archies this year. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON