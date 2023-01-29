When Saif Ali Khan said Sridevi was 'every man's fantasy': She's pretty slim and has those unbelievable eyes

Saif Ali Khan spoke about Sridevi in a 1994 interview. The two actors had appeared together on a magazine cover when Saif was asked if 'Sridevi was his kind of woman'. Saif had then said that Sridevi 'looks like every man’s fantasy'. Raving about her 'unbelievable, whirlpool eyes', Saif had added that Sridevi was 'pretty slim but not painfully slim'. He had also praised her for being 'a thorough professional' and not arrogant. Also read: When Kareena revealed Saif's reaction to Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture

Although Sridevi started her career as a child artist in a Tamil film called Kandhan Karunai (1967), her entry to Bollywood was with Julie (1975). Soon after, Sridevi began to focus more on Hindi films. She appeared in dozens of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movies between 1967 and 2017. The actor died in Dubai in 2018. In 1994, when Saif Ali Khan worked with her for a magazine photoshoot, Sridevi was at the peak of her career, having appeared in films such as Laadla and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, in recent months.

Saif had told Filmfare in a 1994 interview about Sridevi, "She certainly looks like every man’s fantasy. She has those unbelievable, whirlpool eyes. From her hair to her shoes, she’s so well put together. And she isn't arrogant; rather she's a thorough professional. She's pretty slim, too. Not painfully slim... which is a kink of mine. I think girls shouldn’t be toothpick-thin."

In the same interview, Saif was asked if a producer offered him the choice of 'acting with any top heroine', whom would he opt for. Saif had then said that although he 'looks perfect with Kajol' according to then-wife Amrita Singh, he wanted to work with Sridevi. Saif is now married to actor Kareena Kapoor.

"I’d be foolish not to opt for Sridevi. But the story should make us look right. So far, it is said that I looked compatible with Neelam in Parampara and Raveena Tandon in Imtihaan. Dingy (Amrita Singh) says I look perfect with Kajol. So, it’s all a matter of opinion," he had said.

Saif and Sridevi never worked together in a film and were only seen together on the Filmfare cover in July 1994.

