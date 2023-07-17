Janhvi Kapoor visits Arjun Kapoor's home with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Varun Dhawan also spotted. Watch

Arjun Kapoor hosted a few near and dear ones at his residence, while girlfriend Malaika Arora is holidaying in Baku. Among them were actor-sister Janhvi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. Also read: Dil Se Dil Tak: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan try to rekindle romance in new Bawaal song

Janhvi and Shikhar at Arjun's house

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya were spotted in the same car; Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were also seen outside Arjun Kapoor's house. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi and Shikhar were spotted leaving in the same car. Janhvi also seemed to avoid the paparazzi. Both of them were twinning in white. A paparazzo account shared a pictures of the rumoured couple post the get together on Instagram. It shows Janhvi in a short white dress and Shikhar in a white shirt, seated in the same car. Janhvi tried to move a bit towards the window, which had a window shield in order to avoid the cameras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Dhawan was in a printed blue shirt and was accompanied by wife-designer Natasha Dalal. She was in a white crop top and black pants.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at Arjun Kapoor's residence. (Varinder Chawla)

More about Arjun Kapoor

On Sunday, Arjun had also shared a few pictures of him posing in his balcony. He had captioned them, “Just gotta be Grateful sometimes Sunday musings.” Meanwhile, Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora is on a vacation with friends in Baku. She has been sharing several stunning pictures of herself from the Azerbaijan capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He has two films in pipeline: The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh. The release dates of the films are awaited.

Janhvi and Varun are promoting Bawaal

Janhvi and Varun are currently busy with the promotions of their film, Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 21. The trailer also showed a holocaust scene which left the audience wondering about the plot.

Varun Dhawan's dog met Janhvi Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the day, Varun and Janhvi visited a movie theatre for the first fan screening for Bawaal. While Varun was in the same blue shirt and denims, Janhvi was in a denim skirt-top. She also visited Varun's home where his dog Leo warmed up to her. Sharing a video of Janhvi on his Instagram Stories, Varun wrote, “I think Joey likes @janhvikapoor.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON