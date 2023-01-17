Janhvi Kapoor decks up in saree for Pongal festivities in latest pics, leaves her fans impressed. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her recent photoshoot on Tuesday. She wore a beige saree for Pongal festival. She looked elegant in all her photos. She extended warm wishes of Pongal to her fans. She left her fans inspired and awestruck. Many of them rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet comments for her. Along with fans, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and friend Orhan Awatramani reacted to her post. (Also read: Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara pose with twins Uyir and Ulagam at home during Pongal celebration, fans react)

Janhvi shared a series of pictures. She can be seen sitting on a floor in all of them. She decked up in beige designer saree. She wore silver earrings and head jewellery to complete her look. She kept her hair untied. In one of the pictures, she touched her right earring while posing for the camera. In another picture, she placed her hand on chain and looked straight into the camera. In other picture, she flashed her radiant smile.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote in Tamil, “Happy Pongal." She also added diya emojis to her post. Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra and Entrepreneur, fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped heart emojis. Janhvi's close friend Orhan Awatramani posted smiling face with red heart eyes emojis.

Reacting to the post, one of Janhvi's fans wrote, “Pongal festival wishes (red heart emoji)." Another fan commented, “I seriously don't have enough words to compliment you (fire and heart emojis).” Other fan wrote, “You look damn gorgeous (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” A fan commented, “It had been a while man, worth the wait.” “Thanks for your Tamil wish”, added one. “Nothing makes an Indian girl look as beautiful as a saree does”, wrote one. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

The actor had a productive and memorable year 2022. She received praises for her performance in the film Good Luck Jerry. She was seen in Mili which released in theatres in November last year. She essayed the lead role in this survival thriller, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. It marked their first collaboration.

She will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao as her upcoming project. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.