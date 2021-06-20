Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor deepfakes Boney Kapoor into Drake's Hotline Bling on Father's Day: 'The best man I know'
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor deepfakes Boney Kapoor into Drake's Hotline Bling on Father's Day: 'The best man I know'

On the occasion of Father's Day, Janhvi Kapoor shared an edited video of Boney Kapoor dancing to Drake's Hotline Bling. Khushi Kapoor, too, shared a sweet note wishing the producer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor deepfakes Boney Kapoor in a video of Hotline Bling.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a hilarious video to wish her father, producer Boney Kapoor, on Father's Day. She took to Instagram and shared an edited video of Boney Kapoor dancing to Drake's Hotline Bling.

Besides the video, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a few pictures of Boney. In one picture, the father-daughter duo was seen walking hand-in-hand during one of their international vacations. In another, Janhvi and Boney were seen posing with Khushi Kapoor by their side. She also shared a monochrome picture of Boney from his younger days. Sharing the post, Janhvi said, "The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter Happy Father’s Day."

Boney's younger daughter Khushi, too, shared a picture of the producer and penned a sweet note. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she was seen planting a kiss on his cheek while the duo stood in a brightly lit street. Khushi shared the picture with the caption, "Happy Father's Day to my favourite person in the world."

Khushi Kapoor wishes Boney Kapoor.

Boney has donned the hat of a single father since the death of actor Sridevi. Boney also has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, from his first marriage. Earlier this year, Janhvi had said that Boney had become her friend. "He has become a very close friend. A very new equation has developed between him and me. Today, I can talk to him about everything," Janhvi said, speaking with a leading daily.

She added that she takes advice from her father on scripts. "Yes, I look up to him for the advice. Saari industry Papa ko phone karti hai unka opinion mangne ke liye (The whole industry calls him up for opinions). I have access to him. Why wouldn't I avail of it?" she said.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor runs off into the sunset with friend, takes a dip in the sea and poses on the beach. See photos

Boney is set to make his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Janhvi, on the other hand, wrapped the filming of Good Luck Jerry earlier this year. She was expected to resume shoot for Dostana 2 however the filming has come to a standstill after Dharma Productions announced they would be recasting the movie.

