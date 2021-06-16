Janhvi Kapoor runs off into the sunset with friend, takes a dip in the sea and poses on the beach. See photos

Janhvi Kapoor headed to the beach to soak up some sun. She treated her Instagram followers to new photos from her downtime with her friend Orhan Awatramani. In one of the images, they could be seen holding hands and running on the sand, towards the water.

The first picture was of Janhvi Kapoor taking a dip in the sea, whipping her long hair back. The second was a shot of her and Orhan Awatramani running towards the sun. While their faces could not be seen, she tagged him in the photo. The third image was of the scenery, while in the fourth, she could be seen posing on a rock.

Janhvi wore a white bikini top with a pair of high-waisted animal print bikini bottoms. “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting,” she wrote in her caption. Her aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post. Manish Malhotra commented, “Woooo,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans also showered love on Janhvi’s beach photos. “Most talented STAR of bollywood with Beautiful heart....... Hit Like if you agree,” one wrote. “HAVE SOME MERCY,” another commented, while a third said, “So beautiful and gorgeous.”





Janhvi was recently seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film got a compromised theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic and earned ₹16.41 crore in its opening week. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

Also read: When Mithun Chakraborty said heroines refused to work with him as ‘other heroes did not want them to’

In the last few weeks, Janhvi has often been spotted with her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, cycling in their neighbourhood in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online last month, she asked the paparazzi to not block their way as it is ‘dangerous’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON