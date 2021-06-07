Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Maheep Kapoor criticises Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview: ‘They are still crying’
Maheep Kapoor criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Maheep Kapoor criticises Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview: ‘They are still crying’

  • Maheep Kapoor stood by her earlier criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reacting to their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, she asked them to ‘get over it’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:47 AM IST

Maheep Kapoor, who was critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, stands by her opinion of them. During a reunion on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequiera, she was asked about her take on their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In an explosive interview with Oprah earlier this year, Harry and Meghan talked about their decision to withdraw from Buckingham Palace. She said that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy and approached the palace for help but was not protected. They also alleged racism within the royal family.

Speaking about the interview, Maheep said, “Listen, I can go on and on about this Harry and Meghan. I still stand by what I said. They are complete t**ts, to put it mildly. I mean, boohoo! They are still crying?! There has been a world pandemic and they are still crying about family matters and family issues which happen in every home! Get over it.”

During the final episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep got into a heated discussion with Seema Khan about Harry and Meghan. “To dump the throne, dump her country, dump her people…” Maheep said, criticising Meghan for her and Harry’s decision to ‘step back’ from royal duties.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she was 'very unhappy' with her work, 'knew it was a bad film' on many occasions

As Seema and Neelam Kothari wondered why she is getting so worked up over the issue, Maheep said in a confessional, “I was born in London, I studied in London, I lived in London and I am obsessed with the royal family. I do take it personally. Seema is talking utter sh*t because she howled and howled when (Princess) Diana died. Is she her chachi (aunt)? No.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a Netflix reality show, explored the lives of Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana Pandey. The series, despite polarised reviews, was one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform. A second season is in the works.

