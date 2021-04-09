Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor enjoys Maldives vacation with her squad, tries spelling 'lame' with fingers. See pics
Janhvi Kapoor enjoys Maldives vacation with her squad, tries spelling 'lame' with fingers. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor has posted new pictures from the Maldives. In one of the photos, she and her squad are seen spelling out the word 'lame' with their fingers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Janhvi gave her fans a glimpse on her Maldives trip on Thursday.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with her friends and on Friday, she gave her fans a glimpse of her holiday. She posted pictures on Instagram from the picturesque location and in one of the photos she and her squad are seen spelling out the word 'lame' with their fingers.

She captioned the post, "We were trying to spell LAME incase you guys didn’t get it." They can be see enjoying the view as they sit together in colourful swimsuits with their backs to the camera and facing the serene blue water. Her fans dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments section and over two lakh liked the post.

Previously, Janhvi had also posted a picture of herself, posing in a monokini. She captioned her post as, "iridescence", adding a rainbow emoji. Her fans expressed their love for her on the comments sections leaving heart and heart-shaped eyes emojis on the post.

She has joined a brigade of Bollywood actors who've jetted off to the Maldives in recent weeks, even as the second wave of Covid-19 hits India. Janhvi recently returned from the US, where she visited her sister Khushi, who is a student there.

She was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi which has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi. In 2020, she was seen in the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In the pipeline, Janhvi has Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan, Good Luck Jerry, that she recently concluded filming. She also has Karan Johar's period epic Takht. After numerous delays in production, the star-studded film has been put on the backburner.

