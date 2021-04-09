IND USA
Navya Nanda is in love with her 'nani' Jaya Bachchan's vintage pics, wishes her happy birthday
Jaya Bachchan celebrates her birthday on April 9.
bollywood

Navya Nanda is in love with her 'nani' Jaya Bachchan's vintage pics, wishes her happy birthday

  • Jaya Bachchan's family members -- her son Abhishek and granddaughter Navya Nanda -- have taken to social media to post their birthday wishes for her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 11:55 AM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, have wished Jaya Bachchan a happy birthday. Jaya turned a year older on Friday.

On Instagram, Navya shared a few vintage pictures of her grandmother, and captioned her post, "Nani I love you. Happy Birthday!" Likewise, Abhishek posted an old black-and-white picture of his mother, and wrote, "Happy birthday Maa। Love you." Navya joked in the comments section that she is 'stealing this'.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a black-and-white picture of the two of them together.

Actor Esha Deol took the opportunity to extend her best wishes to 'Jaya aunty', and wrote, "Happy birthday... Love you always." Her half-brother Bobby Deol dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of Abhishek's post. "Happy happy birthday to her," wrote filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Abhishek, on Thursday, said in an interview that his mother will watch his new film, The Big Bull, as a birthday present. He told Bollywood Bubble, "She (Jaya) doesn't see my films before release. She's superstitious. My family has seen the film. Ajay (Devgn, producer) showed them the film. But my mom hasn't seen it, because she's superstitious. It's releasing a day before her birthday, so she said as a birthday present she'll see the film. So, she's going to see it then, and I'm sure she'll tell me exactly what she feels."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to troll who said his acting in The Big Bull was 'third rate', Pratik Gandhi was 'superior'

Jaya is known for having starred alongside Amitabh in several films, including Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975) and Sholay (1975). Following their marriage, she took a sabbatical from acting, and returned briefly in the 2000s with films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She is currently on another indefinite sabbatical from acting.

OTT
Topics
jaya bachchan abhishek bachchan navya naveli navya nanda navya naveli nanda amitabh bachchan + 4 more

Story Saved
