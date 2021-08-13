Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor honours mom Sridevi on birth anniversary: ‘Everything is for you, always, every day'
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor honours mom Sridevi on birth anniversary: ‘Everything is for you, always, every day'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a special note and an old picture on her mother Sridevi's birth anniversary on Friday. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor poses with Sridevi in a special throwback picture.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on her late mother Sridevi's birth anniversary, posted a note in her memory on Instagram. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018, while attending a family wedding. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Janhvi Kapoor shared an old picture of herself with Sridevi, and wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.” She also added a red heart emoji, which scores of others replicated in the comments section.

On Sridevi's third death anniversary earlier this year, Janhvi shared a picture of a handwritten note, presumably penned by her mother. It read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018's Dhadak, a few months after Sridevi's death. Janhvi had spoken about that time in an interview with Elle. "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether," she said.

After Dhadak, Janhvi appeared in director Zoya Akhtar's short in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. She followed it up with a starring role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and was seen earlier this year in the horror-comedy Roohi. 

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she waits for mystery man to call her back, says he's a 'back foot person'

In March, she wrapped the filming of Good Luck Jerry. She was to return to the sets of Dostana 2 but it was delayed after Dharma Productions announced that the film will be recast.

