Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and friends party together in Mumbai. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai recently to attend a birthday party with her friends. The actor was also joined by sister Khushi Kapoor, who will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies. Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted at the party. Their friend Orhan Awatramani shared photos from the bash on Sunday. Also seen in his pictures, was Tania Shroff, who is dating actor Ahan Shetty. Also read: Nysa Devgan and Khushi Kapoor spotted arriving at a party; fans call them ‘new BFFs’

Orhan took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of photos of him partying with his famous friends. He posted some group pictures as well as some photos of him posing alone with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor, who was last seen in the film Good Luck Jerry, wore a lavender minidress with a pair of white sneakers for the party.

In a photo, Janhvi posed with Orhan and her sister Khushi as the trio smiled for the camera. Khushi is the younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Her party look comprised of a black top and a brown miniskirt. She also carried a black bag and wore black heels. In another photo shared from the party, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has worked as an assistant director with filmmaker Karan Johar, was also seen posing with his friends. Ibrahim wore a blue shirt with a pair of denims at the party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor with their friends in Mumbai.

Recently, Khushi and Orhan were seen partying in Mumbai with Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Earlier too, Nysa was seen partying with Janhvi and their friends in Europe. Nysa and Janhvi were seen chilling with actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, in Amsterdam. Janhvi and Varun were shooting for their film Bawaal in Europe. Janhvi had shared some pictures with Nysa and their friends while she was in Amsterdam and captioned the images with the hashtag ‘amstagram’. In one of the pictures, Janhvi and Nysa were seen catching up with their friends over a meal.

