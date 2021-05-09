Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi share throwback pics from their childhood with Sridevi on Mothers' Day

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, and her sister Khushi Kapoor, have both shared throwback pictures from their childhood with Sridevi, on Mother's Day. Janhvi's pictures also featured their father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures with Sridevi and Boney. One of the images shows Janhvi as a toddler, in her mom's lap. Sridevi is wearing a red salwar-suit while Janhvi is dressed in pattu pavada - the traditional south Indian skirt and blouse combo.

Sridevi is also seen holding Janhvi, both dressed in traditional attire, in another picture. Janhvi wrote alongside one of her posts, "My Mumma."

Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor, celeb trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and celeb designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis on Janhvi's post. Manish also commented ,"I truly miss her."

Janhvi and Khushi can be seen with a young Sridevi in the childhood pictures that Khushi shared. Khushi captioned her post as, "Happy Mother’s Day to the best." One of the pictures shows Sridevi and her two daughters sitting at what looks like a function. Another picture captures Khushi and Sridevi in a funny moment, with Sridevi smiling as Khushi sticks out her tongue and makes a naughty face.

A screenshot of Janhvi's Mothers' Day post from last year.

Sharing a picture with Sridevi, Janhvi had revealed last year that she did not want to share her mom's hugs with sister Khushi in their childhood. "TBT to when I didn't even want to share mumma's huggies with Khush," she wrote.

Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai. Her last film was Mom (2017). She also made a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film, Zero.