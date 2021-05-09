IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Actor Rahul Vohra dies, hours after sharing helpless Facebook post seeking 'better treatment': 'Have lost all hope'
Rahul Vohra was coronavirus positive.
Rahul Vohra was coronavirus positive.
web series

Actor Rahul Vohra dies, hours after sharing helpless Facebook post seeking 'better treatment': 'Have lost all hope'

  • Actor Rahul Vohra, who was a digital star, is dead. He had urged for better treatment in his last Facebook post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 02:32 PM IST

Actor Rahul Vohra died after he lost his battle to coronavirus. Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rahul had shared a desperate message on Facebook, a day before on Saturday.

Rahul had been facing troubles ever since he developed complications following his coronavirus diagnosis. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Rahul was a popular face on digital platforms.

In his last post, Rahul wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra." Sharing details of himself as the patient, Rahul further wrote, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage)."

Arvind wrote in his post, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects."

Last week, Rahul had shared a Facebook post seeking help finding an oxygen bed for himself. "Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai? Zaha oxygen bed mil jaaye Kyunki yaha mera oxygen level continues down ja raha hai. Or koi dekhne wala nahi #delhi Main Bahut majboor hokar ye post kar raha hu, Kyunki ghawaale kuch sambhaal nahi paa rahe. (I am Covid positive and admitted in a hospital since last four days. However, there is no recovery. Is there a hospital where I may get an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is continuously going down. I do not have anyone to look after me. Since my family is unable to do much, I have been forced to write this post out of sheer helplessness)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news

Related Stories

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
hollywood

Gal Gadot says she took care of Joss Whedon after he 'threatened' her career

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Gal Gadot has accused Joss Whedon of threatening her career during the reshoots of Justice League. She said that she immediately 'took care of it'.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut with her father and mother.
Kangana Ranaut with her father and mother.
bollywood

Kangana recalls being moved to tears by her mother's concerned phone calls

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a special Mother's Day note, recalling how her mom's concerned phone calls would move her to tears as she struggled in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP