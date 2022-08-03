Janhvi Kapoor says Nayanthara told her she's 'proud' of her for doing Good Luck Jerry: 'It was very exciting'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is receiving praise for her work in her latest release Good Luck Jerry, has said that she got a compliment for the film from Nayanthara as well. Good Luck Jerry is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor says she was made to feel ‘worthless’ during Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi, who took up the lead role in the remake of the black comedy crime film, recently revealed that Nayanthara told her she is proud of her for choosing such kind of roles so early in her career. She also said that she was excited to have just gotten a response from the actor.

Janhvi told Pinkvilla, "I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her and said 'thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.'"

She added, "And she actually replied which was very exciting to me and she said that 'best of luck, and rooting for you,' and she said 'proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.' I was like that's a big one, that's a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied."

After the release of Good Luck Jerry's trailer, Nayanthara had wished her best to Janhvi and also called her perfect for the role. She said in a statement, "Kokila is so close to my heart and watching the GoodLuck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!"

Good Luck Jerry, which also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, and Neeraj Sood among others, started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Janhvi will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. She will also be seen in Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor, and Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkumar Rao.

